Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) has collaborated with Lipsy London for a line of clothing inspired by her personal style. The actress shows off the adorable collection on her Instagram page, noting, “It’s HERE! 💃🏻🥳 My #ChrishellXLipsy collaboration with @lipsylondon is now LIVE! Shop at Next.co.uk Use the hashtag #ChrishellXLipsy bc I can’t wait to see you in them!!”