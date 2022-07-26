Who’s the better dresser? “Mariah, for sure, because she doesn’t wear sweats every day like I do. My style is simpler and more casual.”

Who’s more fun at parties? “I’m way more fun. I’m an extrovert and Mariah strikes me as a little more guarded and only comfortable with people she really knows. I’ve never seen Mariah do running charades, so add an extra point for me.”

Who’s more emotional? “Mariah is definitely more emotional. I think I’m more in touch with my emotions and I have a very realistic and pragmatic approach to things. I always try to be reasonable and rational.”

Who is funnier? “I am. There’s no better feeling in the world than making somebody laugh. I turn into a 5-year-old who’s been given a lollipop.”

Who has the worse temper? “Mariah. It takes a lot to get me angry or even raise my voice. I rarely ever let it get to that point. You’d have to be really screwing up to get me mad.”

Who is calmer in a crisis? “Me. My fiancé would probably disagree but I think I’m very rational. I’d rather try to fix something first than panic about it.”

Who is the better cook? “Oh, me. I’m obsessed with cooking. I cook nearly every meal in our household, not out of obligation, but because it’s my favorite thing in the world to do.”

Who is more romantic? “Mariah. I am not romantic in any way, shape or form. It just doesn’t come naturally to me. My version of romance is making sure you’re fed and that all of your clothes are clean, folded and put away. I do have to get better at the romance thing, though, because my partner loves it, so I’m working on it.”

Who is a better friend? “Well, I’ll have to say we’re equal. I can see that Mariah is ride-or-die for her people. I’m the reliable friend, mom and therapist in the group.”

Who is a better housekeeper? “I am. I’m huge into home editing and organization. I get giddy when I’m using my labeler.”

Who is more maternal? “Definitely me! Even though Mariah has given birth and became attached to Dominic, being maternal isn’t something I had to discover through experience. Ever since I knew I could be a mom, I’ve wanted to be one. Can’t wait. It’s a miracle I haven’t already had a baby.”