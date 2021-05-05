Cameron Mathison Dishes About Daytime Return

ALL MY CHILDREN alum Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), who is set to join GH later this year in a yet-to-be-revealed role, talked about his new gig as a guest on the May 4th episode of DAILY BLAST LIVE. “It’s literally one of the greatest jobs in the world. When I was on ALL MY CHILDREN, I loved it.… But the number one thing I think about going back is that family feeling, working every day as an actor. Also, on some level as you guys know I’ve been doing a lot more hosting these days, you know with ‘Home & Family’ and ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and things that I’ve done in the last several years. And there’s something a little bit more kind of grounding and more relaxed about just kind of, I don’t know, working as an actor every day.” The actor added, “It’s a little lower stress, I think, for me…when I say lower stress, I mean, like, for me memorizing words, and you got to do like 30 pages of dialogue every day and you got to knock it out, you get one take. It’s like severely under-rehearsed live theater every night but, for me, that’s what I started in. Like, I did 15 years of that. That’s very comfortable for me. I can memorize those pages in the morning over breakfast and then kind of go in and be myself. Whereas hosting or presenting, there’s just a different energy about it and a different prep and material and so for me, I love both and I’ll still be continuing to do both.” He teased, “I say this now, but it’s been 10 years since I’ve done daytime, and I hear it’s changed a lot, so if I get in there and start freaking out, I’ll be calling you guys!” To view the clip, click here.