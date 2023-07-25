Brother Defends GH’s Controversial Casting

On a Facebook group for GH fans, Mark Smith — brother of Brooke Anne Smith, who made her debut as Molly earlier this month — defended his sister’s casting, which caused an online stir because in real life, the actress is nearly 15 years older than Haley Pullos, who has not filmed new episodes since she was involved in a major freeway collision for which she is now facing felony and misdemeanor counts. “Brooke is a permanent recast, original Molly is not coming back,” Mr. Smith claimed. He went on to post, “The only reason age is an ‘issue’ is because it’s known. She looks extremely young in real life it’s quite freaky actually. Routinely gets carded almost every time. On the show Awkward she played 16 year old high school student at 30!” Calling his sister “an accomplished actress since 2001” he noted that he was “asking to give her a chance…it’s difficult for anyone trying to step into the shoes of someone that has been so integral to the show for so long.”