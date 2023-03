Brian Gaskill’s (ex-Bobby, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) romcom, A BACHELOR’S VALENTINE, is now available for viewing for free on Tubi. Gaskill plays the titular character, Paul Bachelor. “In this movie, I actually wear the pendant that I wore as Rafe on PORT CHARLES, and that was truly representative of me,” the actor shared withDigest in 2022. To check it out, click here.