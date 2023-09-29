Brandon Barash Welcomes A Son

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) and his wife, Isabella, welcomed a son, Joaquin, on September 15. Joaquin was born at 2:08 a.m., weighed in at 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 ½ inches. The actor announced the news on Instagram, posting, “Joaquin Lee Barash arrived on the planet on 9.15.23. A mighty name for a mighty boy…to honor my (departed but never gone) father, Jerry Lee Barash, as well as my wife’s Hispanic heritage. We. Are. Smitten…and forever changed. Through your birth, lil man, we are reborn. Our family is mightier, our ocean of love runs deeper and more fierce. School’s back in session.” This is the second child for Barash, who shares daughter Harper, 9, with ex-wife Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH). To see the photos, click here. Congratulations to the happy family!