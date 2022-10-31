Bradley Bell Previews B&B Halloween Episode

B&B will celebrate 30 years of Shelia Carter in a special retrospective Halloween episode, airing today. Here, Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell offers Digest the scoop. “We were looking back at Sheila Carter and realized there were a lot of great moments and flashbacks,” the exec explains of the origin of the episode. “So, we decided we needed to build an episode around Kimberlin Brown’s amazing body of work as Sheila. Since Halloween was coming up, we thought it was the perfect time, and it’s going to be all about Sheila. Years ago my dad [William J. Bell. co-creator] did an episode on Y&R that was all about Nina and [her portrayer] Tricia Cast, and I loved the concept of devoting an entire show to one character. This one is a very special Halloween episode, and hopefully you’ll be horrified but also laugh.” Sheila’s choice of outfit is no coincidence. “Oh, yeah, of course!” chuckles Bell. “Just like Halloween costumes, it’s a sexy nurse.” As for what lies ahead for B&B’s favorite vixen, Bell teases, “It’s taken me a while to come up with a story for Sheila’s return, so that’s why I have her hiding out with Deacon [Sean Kanan], and I love the chemistry between them. This story has a really good twist. I’m excited about this one. It seems that Sheila has no way out, but do you believe that? I can tell you that she will rise from the ashes like never before. Sheila will have a very Happy New Year because of what we have in store.“

