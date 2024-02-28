BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Don Diamont (Bill) Welcomes First Grandchild!

Diamont and wife Cindy Ambuehl with baby August.

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B), already a father of seven sons, has a new young man in his life: his first grandchild, August. The actor shared the news on Instagram that August, the firstborn of son Alexander and daughter-in-law Audrey, had made his grand entrance. “‼️SOUND THE TRUMPETS🎺 OUR FIRST GRANDCHILD‼️” he wrote. “A beautiful, baby…….BOY! 💙👶🏻💙 ( no surprise there! Lol.), courtesy of Audrey audreyfeyzdiamont and Alexander @rednaz_tnomaid . Great job, mom and dad! We are all overjoyed!!! His name is August.💙💙💙”

In a recent interview with Digest, Diamont voices his excitement about this next stage of his parenting journey. “It’s pretty extraordinary,” he marveled. “I’ve been a grandfather on [B&B] now for years, but now I’m finally catching up in life!” Diamont was confident that Alexander would take to fatherhood, noting, “He’s not that kind of first-time, expecting dad who’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m just not super-comfortable with babies,’ or, ‘I don’t know if this is going to change my life,’ or any of that. He’s had me as a dad and I could not have been more hands-on and involved and I think he is excited [to replicate that], as I was with my children to recreate what I had with my dad.”

Mazel tov to the Diamont family!