BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Don Diamont On Becoming A First-Time Granddad

Baby On Board: Diamont, daughter-in-law Audrey, son Alexander and wife Cindy Ambuehl at Audrey’s baby shower.

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) is hotly anticipating a major life milestone slated to take place next month: the birth of his first grandchild.

The actor, who has raised six sons, got the good news last year from son Alexander and daughter-in-law Audrey. “It was Father’s Day,” he begins. “They were like, ‘Your present is in there, you have to open the oven.’ I was like, ‘Open the oven?!’ And I open the oven and what’s in the oven but a bun, a hot dog bun or something.” Initially, Diamont was confused. “It went right over my head! I was like, ‘What? Huh? A bun in the oven?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ And that’s how we found out. It was great!”

Diamont reports that he and wife Cindy Ambuehl were “equally emotional about it. It’s pretty extraordinary. It really, really is. I mean, I’ve been a grandfather on [B&B] now for years, but now I’m finally catching up in life!” While Diamont’s on-screen grandchildren are girls, Alexander and Audrey’s bundle of joy is a boy. “No surprise there!” chuckles Diamont

The actor predicts that his son will make an easy transition to fatherhood. “He’s very oriented that way; he’s not that kind of first-time, expecting dad who’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m just not super-comfortable with babies,’ or, ‘I don’t know if this is going to change my life,’ or any of that. He’s had me as a dad and I could not have been more hands-on and involved and I think he is excited [to replicate that], as I was with my children to recreate what I had with my dad. So, yeah, he’s just over the moon! And so am I. We’re all very excited.”

The actor plans to show off the new addition to the Diamont family when he makes his arrival. “I’m sure there will be some pictures [posted on social media] — unless I’m banned from doing that,” he notes. “But as long as I’m allowed to, I’ll be posting!”