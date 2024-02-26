BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Shocker: Steffy Kills Sheila!

Showcase Showdown: Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) scuffle last week was a precursor to Sheila’s violent end.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL has killed off one of daytime’s most notorious villains, Sheila Carter, fans learned on the February 26th episode of the show, when Steffy fatally stabbed her rival. In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Kimberlin Brown, who has played Sheila on and off since 1990, when the character debuted on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, admitted that exiting the show was “a tough place for me to be in right now,” adding, that playing Sheila was “my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years.” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Steffy’s portrayer, shared in that same interview that the scripted turn for her character was “bittersweet because I absolutely love working with Kimberlin.” The actress noted that dealing with the aftershock of the stabbing will lead to “an emotional roller coaster for Steffy.”

Speaking to Digest in 2022, Brown noted that landing her signature role back in 1990 was life-changing not only professionally, but personally. “Being awarded the part of Sheila Carter has really opened an entire new world to me as Kimberlin Brown,” she said. “It has given me the opportunity to travel and do things that I may not have ever had the opportunity to do and I am forever grateful.”