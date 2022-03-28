My first thought when I woke up today was ... to turn off my alarm and groan. 4:45 a.m. is way too early.

I got out of bed and headed to the bathroom to … do my necessities. I brushed my teeth, applied my makeup base, and brushed my hair. From there, I took the dog out, fed him and made my hubby’s lunch before turning off the front house light and grabbing the newspaper.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … sleep to 7:00 a.m.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … gather up scripts and items I’ll need on set. I wear my own jewelry, which is Twisted Silver, designed by my friend Debra Mitchell, so I made sure to pack that. I then took my morning pills.

My outfit for the day consists of … comfy clothes; sweat pants, a sweater and an extra sweatshirt as dressing rooms can be chilly.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … park, go in, and get tested for Covid. I then find the dressing room assigned to me.

I’m hoping I see … Nadia [Bjorlin, Chloe], Eric [Martsolf, Brady], James [Read, Clyde] and Greg [Rikaart, Leo] because I am working with them. They’re all my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10 out of 10. When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … a turkey burger from Morrison’s in Burbank and I ended up eating something from Whole Foods, because it’s walking distance from the studio.

The scenes I filmed today were … informative to the current storyline and exciting for the audience.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … change, pack up and head home.

Then, you’ll likely find me … unpacking, washing off my makeup, playing with my dog Dusty, making sure my hubby took all his pills, and getting something out for dinner.

My plans for the evening are … to work on scripts for my next shooting day, and watch some TV. I will go to bed early, because I know I will be pooped.

For dinner, I … will probably make salmon, baked potatoes and zucchini.

My nightly routine includes … a shower, brushing my teeth, and moisturizing, moisturizing, moisturizing.

The last thing I do before bed is … let the dog out and kiss the hubby.

I turned out the lights at … 10:00 p.m.

And I set my alarm for … well, no alarm. I’m not working tomorrow, so no alarm.