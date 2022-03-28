My first thought when I woke up today was … I have to pee!

I got out of bed and … shuffled down the hall then started the coffee.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … feed the cat and shower — myself, not the cat.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … shuffle down the hall and start the coffee.

My outfit for the day consists of … jeans and a T-shirt.

Before I leave the house, I make sure to … button my jeans.

In the car, I … listen to NPR.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … turn on the “applause” sign in my dressing room.

I’m hoping I see … Ed Scott [supervising producer] upstairs because he is one of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 5 because usually, plenty of time to prepare out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … plaid pants and a golf hat.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … a cheeseburger and a Corona and I ended up eating PB+J from home.

The scenes I filmed today were … about someone else’s storyline.

The best thing I got to do at work was … make my living as an actor — my 16-year-old dream.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … open a beer with Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] if he’s there.

Then, you’ll likely find me … hightailing it home.

If my day is done early enough, I will … stop for a Starbucks.

My plans for the evening are … reveling in my life with [wife] Laurette.

My nightly routine includes … shirt for tomorrow on the floor.

I turned out the lights at … 10:30 p.m.

And I set my alarm for … 5:30 a.m.