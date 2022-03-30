My first thought when I woke up today was … where do I have to be first (work, school or volleyball)?

I got out of bed and … got dressed, then washed my face.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … be in class or training.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … gather up my stuff and get ready to drive to work.

My outfit for the day consists of … sweats.

Before I leave the house, I make sure to … lock the door.

In the car, I … listen to music.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … go to my dressing room.

I’m hoping I see … Laura [Wright, Carly] because she’s one of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 9.5 out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … a floral blouse and dark-washed jeans and ankle boots.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving… a burger and I ended up eating Taco Bell.

The scenes I filmed today were … shocking!

The best thing I got to do at work was … yell at Esme.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … put all of my stuff on the wardrobe rack.

Then, you’ll likely find me … taking a bath at home.

If my day is done early enough, I will … go out.

My plans for the evening are … getting into bed.

During my commute, I … listen to music or call my mom.

When I get home, I … check off my to-do list, whether it’s homework or another script.

For dinner, I … get take-out.

My nightly routine includes … washing my face.

The last thing I do before bed is … set my alarm.

I turned out the lights at … 10:30.

And I set my alarm for … no later than 8:00 a.m., every day.