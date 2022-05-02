Beloved Daytime Vet Jerry verDorn Dies At 72

Jerry verDorn, well-known to soap fans for his Daytime Emmy-winning run as Ross Marler on GUIDING LIGHT (1979-2005) and his follow-up role as Clint Buchanan on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (2005-12; 2013), passed away on May 1 after a months-long cancer battle. The Minnesota native earned the Outstanding Supporting Actor prize at the Daytime Emmys in 1995 and 1996 for his GL work. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Beth, sons Jake and Peter, daughters-in-law Laura and Erin, and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Nora and Penelope.