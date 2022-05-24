B&B’s Wood Welcomes Baby No. 3

Jacqeuline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) revealed on social media that she has welcomed her third son. “And then there were 3,” she posted. “meet ..𝙱𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝙴𝙻𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝚁𝚄𝚂𝙿𝙾𝙻𝙸” The actress and husband, Elan, are already parents to sons, Rise, 3, and Lenix, 1. The daytime community weighed in with their celebratory messages. “Wow congrats!! You look so relaxed and beautiful!” cheered Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). “Just beautiful,” posted Laura Wright (Carly, GH). “Wonderful!!! Brando’s here!! What a lucky boy!!” enthused Wood’s on-screen grandfather, John McCook (Eric). Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) offered, “Girl!!!! Look at those sweet boys!!!❤️ #boymom” Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) wrote, “Congratulations! Great name and how beautiful you all are!”