BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL cordially invites you to the wedding of Steffy Forrester and Dr. John Finnegan, which will air on Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6. The couple’s wedding invitation, pictured here, debuted on-air on Monday, August 2. “Expect the unexpected!” teases Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, with Tanner Novlan, Finn) of the impending nups. Check out the new issue of Digest, on sale now, for more.