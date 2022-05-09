B&B’s Sean Kanan Update

With the next season of his Emmy-Award winning series STUDIO CITY available on Amazon Prime and a slew of book signings this month for Way Of The Cobra, B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon) is a very busy man. Here, he gives Digest the scoop:

* Regarding his Emmy-winning digital series STUDIO CITY, which just dropped its new season on Amazon Prime, “We’ve got familiar faces this season, along with some new faces,” he teases. “We’ve got some exciting new developments ahead so I hope people come back and check it out.”

* On Thursday, May 19, Kanan, his father Dale Richard Perelman and his sister Robyn Bernstein, will gather for a family book signing event at Barnes and Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Sean will be signing his newest book Way Of The Cobra, Dale will be signing his new book, Death At The Hotel Cecil In Los Angeles, and Robyn will be signing her new book, Songs From The Other Side. Admission is free. “My dad and I always chitchat about writing, marketing, strategy and my father’s publisher did it,” he tells Digest. “My father [who resides in PA] told me, ‘You’re not going to believe this but I just got a signing at The Grove in Los Angeles,’ and he said, ‘Would you want to do it with me?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t want to distract from your day,’ and he was like, ‘I’d really like to have you alongside me,’ so I said, ‘Sure. I’d be honored.’ Then my dad said, ‘What do you think if we get your sister to do it with her book?’ which is a terrific book. Barnes And Noble loved the idea and here we are: ‘A Family Affair.’ ”

* On Saturday, May 21, from 2-4 p.m., you can meet Kanan for a moderated Q&A and Way Of The Cobra book signing at Barnes & Noble in Mira Mesa, Westview Parkway in San Diego, 92126. Admission is free.

* On Sunday, May 22 from 1-3 p.m., Kanan will be giving a motivational talk based on his book, immediately followed by an interview and Q&A moderated by his fellow Karate Kid 3 bad boy, Sensei William Christopher Ford. Only 100 seats are available. To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://tinycurl.com/seankanancobra. The event will take place at the Kaizen Dojo, located at 1824 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA.