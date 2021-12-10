B&B's Scott Clifton Wins Best International Actor Award

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) was named “Best International Actor” at The 2021 Soap Awards France. The win was announced by Toutelatele.com, a French television news website that organizes and hosts the awards. The awards were based on online voting by viewers from France and all over the world. Clifton pre-recorded a thank you video message in Los Angeles on Stage 31, which was posted on Toutelatele.com’s official social media accounts: Daily Motion, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The entire list of recipients can be found here. Episodes now airing in France are about one year behind the U.S. and dubbed in French.