Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) took to Instagram to warn against impostor accounts pretending to be him or a representative for the actor. “The problem seems to be getting worse,” Clifton noted. “There’s an increasing impostor problem.… The way that you know it’s me is check my handle. It’s just cliftoncam … If it’s not that, it’s not me or anyone who represents me.” For the full video, click here.