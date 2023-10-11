Test Your Soap Smarts About B&B’s Most Memorable Romances



1. True or false: When Caroline died in Ridge’s arms, the last words she spoke were, “Hold me now to your heart so I can hear it beating.”

2. How many times did Eric and Stephanie marry each other?

a) Twice

b) Three times

c) Four times

d) Five times

3. What was Sally’s nickname for Clarke?

4. Where did Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) propose to Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo) in 1992?

a) St. Barts

b) St. John

c) St. Lucia

d) St. Thomas

5. In 2002, in what Italian destination did Thorne (Winsor Harmon) and Macy (Bobbie Eakes) reunite after she was presumed dead?

a) Portofino

b) Rome

c) Sicily

d) Venice

6. Match the couple to their wedding locale:

a) Bridget and Deacon i) Aspen

b) Brooke and Ridge ii) Las Vegas

c) Katie and Bill iii) Puerto Vista

d) Steffy and Liam iv) San Fernando Valley

7. Nick and Brooke made love for the first time in 2003 while Ridge was…

a) Honeymooning with Taylor.

b) In his office designing a Forrester showstopper.

c) Presumed dead after falling into a

furnace.

d) Undergoing a vasectomy.

8. Liam saved Hope from drowning in 2012 while she was under the influence of what type of medication?

9. True or false: Rick (Jacob Young) met Maya (Karla Mosley) for the first time while he was having lunch at Dayzee’s.

10. Where did Steffy and Finn welcome their son into the world in 2021?

a) At the Forrester cabin

b) At home

c) At a hospital

d) On the side of a road

11. In 2017, on what holiday did Zende (then-Rome Flynn) and Nicole (Reign Edwards) say, “I do”?

12. Who was the first character to learn about Carter and Quinn’s steamy affair?

a) Brooke

b) Eric

c) Paris

d) Shaun

