B&B’s Kanan To Speak At Upcoming Event

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) will be the keynote speaker and will meet and greet fans on Sunday, April 10, at the 2nd Annual “Oneness” of Lawrence County, PA. Oneness, whose motto is, “You Can Get There from Here,” is a free event that brings the entire community together to inspire and recognize kindness and “oneness.” The kid-friendly event will feature food, crafts and a bevy inspirational speakers for the entire family. The event takes place at The Scottish Rite Temple, located at 110 E. Lincoln Ave., New Castle, PA, 16101, from 2 to 5 p.m. Kanan grew up in New Castle, PA, before moving to Los Angeles.