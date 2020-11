The ever-busy Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) will next be seen in the family film Timecrafters: The Treasure Of Pirate’s Cove, due for release just in time for the holidays on December 12. Richards stars opposite DAYS vet Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin). The swashbuckling pirate flick reunites the pair on-screen, who first co-starred together in the 1997 hit actioner, Starship Troopers.