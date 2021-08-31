B&B's Darin Brooks Lands New Gig

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) posted on Instagram that he has booked a new gig in the animation world. “So I’m SUPER EXCITED to announce this!!!” he posted. “It’s been months in the making and so many recordings from @kellylkruger‘s walk-in closet, I’m beginning to think I LIVE IN there… #CroodsFamilyTree is finally coming to @hulu and @peacocktv!!!! It’s such an AMAZINGLY TALENTED cast! These voiceover pros are sooo funny!! The writers, producers, animators and all the crew are wildly talented and am just so blessed that they let me be a part of it!! Oh yeah, and I voice GUY!! … And trust me… you’ll really wanna watch it!!! It’s a GREAT SHOW!!!”