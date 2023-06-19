B&B’s Annika Noelle Announces End Of Engagement

In a beautiful Father’s Day post, Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) announced that she and her fiancé, who she never named, have split. “Happy Father’s Day ~ while we never got our chance to hold our rainbow, for a brief moment in time we held each other. And even though we could no longer bear the weight of the losses, you have left a lasting imprint on my heart. Thank you,” she wrote. In a moving essay for Glamour in 2021, the actress revealed that she and her partner had experienced two pregnancy losses. Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) replied to the post, noting, “You will get your rainbow one day!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Added Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), “❤️❤️so much love.”