Summer Camp: Loved It, Loathed It Or Skipped It?
Matsuda: “Summer camp was the worst experience. I had the flu, and I was very active in sports, and I had to just watch out the window while all the other kids got to play.”
Noelle: “Loved it.”
Novlan: “Skipped it, but there was a lot of camping.”
Lake, Ocean Or Pool?
Matsuda: “A pool, on the shallow end.”
Noelle: “Ocean.”
Novlan: “I grew up on the lake. Lots of boat cruises and water-skiing.”
Sunscreen: Forgetful Or Fanatical?
Matsuda: “Neither. If I remember, I put it on and if I don’t, I don’t.”
Noelle: “Fanatical.”
Novlan: “Fanatical. I’ve got to keep on the 50, man.”
Favorite Summer Drink:
Matsuda: “Mugicha. It’s a barley tea. It’s most refreshing and it takes me back to my childhood in Japan. That’s my favorite.”
Noelle: “Mint lemonade.”
Novlan: “Margarita.”
Favorite Food To Toss On The Grill:
Matsuda: “A big ol’ portobello mushroom.”
Noelle: “Hot dogs.”
Novlan: “I’m really good with a steak.”
Favorite Fruit:
Matsuda: “Right now, it’s a banana. I eat it every day. It’s a superfood and I love it.”
Noelle: “Raspberries.”
Novlan: “There is nothing more summertime than watermelon.”
Favorite Frozen Treat:
Matsuda: “Chocolate-covered bananas are really good.”
Noelle: “White Cherry ICEE.”
Novlan: “Cookie dough ice cream.”
Favorite Summer Sport:
Matsuda: “Beach volleyball is great fun to watch.”
Noelle: “Mini-golf.”
Novlan: “There is nothing stronger than baseball, to play or to watch. ‘Let’s go to a Dodgers game!’ That’s summer.”
Favorite Beach Activity:
Matsuda: “Walking on the shoreline and picking up shells.”
Noelle: “Whale watching.”
Novlan: “Relaxing.”
Road Trip Role: Driver Or Passenger?
Matsuda: “Neither. No, thank you. No road trips. It’s too long in the car.”
Noelle: “Driver.”
Novlan: “I drive and [wife Kayla Ewell, ex-Caitlin, B&B] navigates. She runs the phone.”
4th Of July Fave: Picnic, Parade Or Fireworks?
Matsuda: “See fireworks.”
Noelle: “Boston Pops.”
Novlan: “Fireworks. Picnic, then fireworks. That’s Americana.”
Summer Wardrobe Staple:
Matsuda: “Tank top, shorts and flip-flops.”
Noelle: “Giant sunglasses.”
Novlan: “I’ve actually turned to Crocs, and you can put that in the magazine. It’s true.”
Dream Summer Vacation Destination:
Matsuda: “Probably somewhere in the beaches of Italy.”
Noelle: “Greece.”
Novlan: “I will be at home in the nursery this summer.”