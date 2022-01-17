B&B Stars On THE TALK

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL’s Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) will guest star on THE TALK today, Monday, January 17. The duo will discuss their current story-arcs on the soap, Saint-Victor will address being a staff writer on the show and together with co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila, they will discuss his appearance on B&B’s Tuesday, January 18 episode. Gbajabiamila will portray Max, a Forrester Creations executive and a friend of Carter’s. For more, check out the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.