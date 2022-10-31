B&B Stars Dish About Halloween

The Trick-or-Treaters: Sean Kanan (Deacon), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Naomi Matsuda (Li)

Favorite Scary Movie

Kanan: “It’s a toss-up between The Omen and Halloween. The Omen is more intellectual but Halloween is more visceral.”

Kaye: “Any movie that Ben Affleck is in.”

Matsuda: “The Exorcist, but that really didn’t scare me. I’m still trying to find a movie that scares me.”

Best Candy

Kanan: “I love Red Vines.”

Kaye: “I like candy corn.”

Matsuda: “Almond Joy.”

Worst Candy

Kanan: “Anything that has granular sugar on the outside, like those sour snakes. It’s a textural thing because I do like sour.”

Kaye: “I’ll eat three bags of candy corn at a time and then it becomes my least-favorite candy.”

Matsuda: “Those honey things that get stuck in your teeth. They’re so delicious but they’re difficult to eat.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Kanan: “I just got turned on to these pumpkin protein bars. I thought I’d hate them but I loved them. My wife was like, ‘Where are all my protein bars?’ and I said, ‘I guess I like pumpkin.’ ”

Kaye: “None. Zero. There is no good pumpkin dish.”

Matsuda: “Pumpkin pie, all day long.”

Spookiest Sound

Kanan: “It’s the sound of colossal massive machinery, like a ‘Mwahhhh.’ It’s like a megalithic and ominous overwhelming sound — but if that’s too abstract, the shrill violins sound is very effective for being scary in a film.”

Kaye: “When David Gregg [VP International Publicity for B&B] knocks on my door.”

Matsuda: “Something creaking in an old house, like when you hear that creak and realize somebody is walking up the stairs.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Kanan: “My best costume ever was when I was a kid and my mom made me a costume of Hawkeye from The Avengers, but it was old-school Hawkeye. That was pretty cool.”

Kaye: “I went as an aging soap star for the past few years and it has been a real hit.”

Matsuda: “I was a ghoul-y zombie geisha. I did my makeup and hair and everything. It was so great. I love dressing up.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Kanan: “I lean more toward the obvious.”

Kaye: “I think we covered that.”

Matsuda: “Mine are always quite obvious. I go all the way.”

Make A Costume Or Buy One?

Kanan: “I’m definitely going to buy one.”

Kaye: “I live my costume.”

Matsuda: “Make one! That is the only way to go.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Kanan: “Go to one. I’ve hosted so many in my life. I’m ready to be a guest for a while.”

Kaye: “I prefer to host because then

you can partake in the beverage of the evening.”

Matsuda: “I host the party. I love entertaining and I go all out with decorations and everything.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Kanan: “I say skip ’em but only because I’ve been to so many.”

Kaye: “Sign me up, for sure.”

Matsuda: “Sign me up. I’m like, ‘Please scare me. I dare you to scare me.’ ”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Kanan: “I feel for [his pug] Charli. It’s like Halloween every day for this poor dog. [Wife] Michele makes her look cute but I feel for her.”

Kaye: “Nay. If the animal can’t pick their own costume, don’t put them in it.”

Matsuda: “Yes. All day long. Love it.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Kanan: “Yay.”

Kaye: “Let’s just say no.”

Matsuda: “Yes! Absolutely. Represent.”