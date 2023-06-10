B&B Star Engaged!

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) popped the question to Brytnee Ratledge, who said yes. After a whirlwind trip together in Italy, where the show recently filmed on location, Atkinson proposed and posted a photo, where Ratledge’s ring is in clear view, noting, “Living, breathing proof of God’s faithfulness.” His co-stars quickly chimed in with well wishes. On-screen mom Krista Allen (Taylor) enthused, “Yessssss!!!! I love you both to the moon and back!!! Congratulations!!! ❤️” Tanner Novlan (Finn) cheered, “Biggest congratulations guys!!!” For the full post, click here. Congratulations to the happy couple!