B&B Renewed! Big Returns For 35th Anniversary!

To mark its 35th anniversary on March 23, B&B has a special stand-alone episode planned for March 24 that will be dedicated to original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang’s Brooke and will feature Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) and Winsor Harmon (ex-Thorne), along with John McCook (Eric), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) will also appear. Additionally, the show has been renewed through its 37th season in 2024. “35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store,” said Bradley P. Bell, executive producer/head writer in a statement. “Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”