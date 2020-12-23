B&B Merry Makers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Lang: “The animated RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER or The Grinch motion picture.”

McCook: “It’s a Wonderful Life, of course. I also love The Santa Clause. I think that’s great.”

Saint-Victor: “The guy in me wants to say Die Hard but in reality, it is probably A Christmas Story.”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Lang: “ ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Silent Night’.”

McCook: “ ‘O Holy Night’.”

Saint-Victor: “Jackson 5 — ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Lang: “Having a feast with the family.”

McCook: “The food — a big Christmas dinner, whether it’s a turkey or a roast or whatever it is, along with all the accoutrements and all the side dishes, and when else do I have cranberry sauce? That’s a tradition I love.”

Saint-Victor: “All of us, including my sister, at my parents’ house opening gifts Christmas morning.”

Favorite Reindeer?

Lang: “Rudolph.”

McCook: “Vixen, simply by definition.”

Saint-Victor: “Rudolph, of course!”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Lang: “Oh, yes, of course!”

McCook: “I think that’s something you should have in your house at all times.”

Saint-Victor: “What kind of question is that? Of course, it is a yay!”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Lang: “Sleep in.”

McCook: “I’m absolutely sleeping in now after 25 years of kids in and out of this house!”

Saint-Victor: “Wake up early because we have to get those gifts.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Lang: “Yay! I love ugly Christmas sweaters.”

McCook: “I don’t have any. Perhaps if I’d grown up in a colder climate, but I was never aware of ugly or attractive Christmas sweaters until the last few years at the office party. I was just never around it.”

Saint-Victor: “Yay.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Lang: “Most definitely spiked.”

McCook: “I like it only at Christmas, and it’s got to have a lot of brandy in it.”

Saint-Victor: “Virgin in the morning and spiked in the evening.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Lang: “The best gifts are the special moments, not things.”

McCook: “For me? I don’t need anything. I just want my family to come and visit me more than anything.”

Saint-Victor: “Video games and sneakers.”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?

Lang: “Take a deep breath and relax!”

McCook: “Don’t talk to anybody at the Christmas party.”

Saint-Victor: “Focus on your family, nothing else.”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?

Lang: “I wish for our fans to have an extra-special holiday; to be around the people they love and to make wonderful memories.”

McCook: “That the time they spent away from us during the pandemic this year has been compensated with new, strong, wonderful stories along with these charming, lovely new characters we’ve added to the show. I think this is all going to be very good. That’s what I wish for them — and after they watch B&B, they watch Y&R.”

Saint-Victor: “I wish you a safe, peaceful, healthy and restful holiday.”