B&B Guest Star Dawn Wells Passes Away

Dawn Wells, best known as MaryAnn on the fan fave sitcom GILLIGAN’S ISLAND, passed away at the age of 82 due to Covid-related symptoms. Wells is known to B&B fans for her 2016 turn as Alice, a well-to-do pal of Eric Forrester. “The cast & crew of #BoldandBeautiful mourn the passing of #DawnWells,” tweeted the official @boldinsider account on Twitter. “A talented actress and kind human, Ms. Wells portrayed Alice, a Forrester Creations buyer in 2016. Rest in Peace.” The actress spoke to Digest at the time of her appearance, noting, ” I’ve always wanted to do a soap. Years ago, definitely. When GILLIGAN’S ISLAND was over, I said that’s what I’d really like to do. I did a play with Robin Strasser [ex-Dorian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE], and we were working together and it was fun for me to see all the people who had known her for years on the soap. She was a lot longer on the soap then we were on GILLIGAN’S ISLAND; it goes on forever! I mean we hope it goes on forever.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>