4 – Current characters who got married in Las Vegas: Bridget and Deacon, Ridge and Shauna

4 – B&B current actors born on holidays: Scott Clifton (Liam) on Halloween, Don Diamont (Bill) on New Year’s Eve, Annika Noelle (Hope) on Christmas Eve, Diamond White (Paris) on New Year’s Day

4 – Number of Buckinghams we’ve met so far: Zoe, Reese, Paris and Grace, though they have never all been on screen at the same time

5 – Sets of twin characters in the show’s history: Amber/April, Caroline/Karen, Johnny/Rush, Owen/Casper, Steffy/Phoebe

6 – Number of current characters who have never been married: Flo, Carter, Charlie, Pam, Paris, Shauna (her union to Ridge was invalid)

8 – Current characters that are blood grandparents: Bill, Brooke, Deacon, Donna, Eric, Ridge, Sheila, Taylor

9 – Number of current characters who have not been romantically linked to multiple members of the same family: Charlie, Finn, Flo, Grace, Justin, Pam, Shauna, Sheila, Thomas

11 – The number of up-and-coming actors nominated for the Young Artist Award for their B&B work: Landry Allbright (ex-Bridget), Patrick Dorn (ex-Thomas), Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget), Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber), Steven Hartman (ex-Rick), Kyle Sabihy (ex-C.J.), Ashley Tesoro (ex-Kimberly), Justin Torkildsen (ex-Rick), Keaton and Kylie Tyndall (ex-Phoebe), Maitland Ward (ex-Jessica)

13 – Number of actors who’ve played Thomas: Adam and Noah Mayed, Erin and Rachel Koch, Christian and Donovan Jouvin, Logan and Skylar Hudson, Dorn, Drew Tyler Bell, Adam Gregory, Pierson Fodé, Matthew Atkinson

14 – Number of current characters who have been romantically linked to multiple members of the same family: Bill (Brooke and Katie), Brooke (Eric, Ridge, Thorne, Nick), Carter (Zoe and Paris), Deacon (Bridget and Brooke), Donna (Thorne and Eric), Eric (Beth, Brooke and Donna), Hope (Liam and Wyatt), Katie (Ridge and Thorne; Bill and Wyatt), Liam (Steffy and Ivy), Quinn (Bill and Liam), Steffy (Bill, Liam and Wyatt), Taylor (Eric, Thorne, Ridge and Nick), Wyatt (Hope, Katie, Flo), Zende (Nicole and Sasha)

17 – Number of current actors who are real-life parents: Krista Allen (Taylor), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Clifton, Diamont, Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Sean Kanan (Deacon), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), John McCook (Eric), Tanner Novlan (Finn), Denise Richards (Shauna), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Aaron D. Spears (Justin), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Heather Tom (Katie), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy)

19 – Number of total Daytime Emmy nominations for Heather Tom, eight are from B&B; two are from her run as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Kelly; and nine are from her tenure as Y&R’s Victoria

41 –The number of months since Charlie proposed to Pam, marking the show’s longest engagement

79 – The total number of Soap Opera Digest Award nominations B&B has garnered through the years

18, 773 –The episode number of B&B’s 35th anniversary episode, which aired on March 23