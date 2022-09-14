Student Council: Brandon Barash (Stefan), Elia Cantu (Jada) and Paul Telfer (Xander)
Favorite Subject
Barash: “Anything science-related and Spanish would be a tie.”
Cantu: “English.”
Telfer: “I loved English Literature and Drama.”
Least Favorite Subject
Barash: “We had this six-week elective track, and my least favorite was Chorus, which is kind of funny, because I sing now.”
Cantu: “Calculus, specifically. And I don’t think I’ve really used any calculus since I’ve been an adult.”
Telfer: “Math or as we call it in the UK, Maths. We put an ‘s’ on the end. I was terrible at it. I never had any confidence in it and refused to enjoy it.”
Favorite Extracurricular Activity
Barash: “Theater for sure. I would finish school and be in rehearsal until 10 o’clock every night.”
Cantu: “Sports. Track was my favorite.”
Telfer: “It would be toss-up between whatever sport I was into at the time or whatever the school play was.”
Favorite School Supply
Barash: “I loved getting a new box of pencils and the smell that you get when you first sharpen them.”
Cantu: “My binders with the pockets and fun dividers.”
Telfer: “I remember using fountain pens. So it was a big day when we finally got our Bic ballpoint pens.”
Class Clown Or Teacher’s Pet?
Barash: “Depending on the class, I was a little bit of both.”
Cantu: “I wasn’t the class clown. I was very studious.”
Telfer: “Class clown.”
School Portrait: Frame It, Burn It, Or Post It Online?
Barash: “My current avatar on Instagram is my first grade picture, so I guess post it online.”
Cantu: “Frame that baby.”
Telfer: “Burn it. I looked like a completely different person then.”
Detention: Rarely, Regularly Or Never?
Barash: “I only got detention when I was [late], because whoever was driving me to school was late. It made me very angry that I didn’t have control over it and I got detention.”
Cantu: “It happened, but it was rare.”
Telfer: “Rarely. It was only twice in my entire school career, but they were both pretty egregious, and I did end up getting expelled.”
Study Ahead Or Cram For A Test?
Barash: “Usually it was cramming. I’ve always been an under-the-gun kind of guy.”
Cantu: “I was a crammer.”
Telfer: “I used to do neither. I would just show up and try to charm my way through the test.”
Honor Roll Or Just Scraped By?
Barash: “Honor roll. I graduated magna cum laude in high school and cum laude in college.”
Cantu: “Honor roll.”
Telfer: “If we’re talking about high school, just scraped by. Once I got into what we call pre-college, then I started being more studious and ended up doing well.”
Prom Night: A Bust Or A Blast?
Barash: “An absolute blast.”
Cantu: “It was a blast. I was on student council and got to plan it. I loved Hollywood and acting, so I made it a red carpet theme for the pictures.”
Telfer: “We didn’t have prom when I was a kid. In fact, we just put one on, because we were inspired by American TV and movies. And it was a blast.”
Reunion: Attend It Or Skip It?
Barash: “Skip it. Leap over it. Fly over it.”
Cantu: “Skip it. Social media takes away that whole essence of what reunions used to be.”
Telfer: “Skip it.”
Where Is Your Diploma Now?
Barash: “I have no idea where my high school diploma is. My college diploma I have at home.”
Cantu: “It’s somewhere in storage.”
Telfer: “I’m going to assume it’s at my dad’s house. I haven’t seen it in a long time.”
In High School, My Dream Career Was:
Barash: “As of my sophomore year of high school, it was to be an actor.”
Cantu: “What I’m doing now, acting.”
Telfer: “Actor, so that worked out at least.”