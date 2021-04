J.R. Martinez (ex-Brot) and his wife, Diana Gonzalez-Jones, are expanding their family. “A family of 4! We are excited to finally announce our newest family member arriving August 2021,” he tweeted. “We are grateful that God granted us the opportunity to bring a second child into the world. We’ve also decided to be surprised with the gender.” They are already parents to daughter Lauryn Anabelle, born in 2012.