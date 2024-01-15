BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Alum Engaged!

Sealed With A Kiss: Ashleigh Brewer is set to wed Mark Bauch.

Ashleigh Brewer, who played the unlucky in love Ivy Forrester on B&B from 2014-18, is getting a real-life happily-ever-after! The star revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to wed filmmaker and studio executive Mark Bauch. “The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!!” she posted. “We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch.” He reposted her announcement on his own Instagram stories, adding, “How did I get so lucky??? I love you _ashbrewer!!!”

A native of Australia, Brewer portrayed Kate on the Aussie soap NEIGHBORS before being cast on B&B, and after exiting the show as Ivy, she popped up for a stint on HOME AND AWAY. Bauch, who served as a producer on films including Into The Fire and The Two Popes, has served as Senior Vice-President of Imagine Entertainment’s Feature Film Group since 2021, and prior to that was Senior Vice-President of Imagine Television.

Congratulations to the happy couple!