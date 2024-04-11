AS THE WORLD TURNS EP Laurence Caso Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

Join Daytime Emmy Award-winning executive producer Laurence A. Caso live in The Locher Room on Friday, April 12th at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST. As EP, he produced over 1,700 episodes of AS THE WORLD TURNS between 1988 and 1995.

Caso joined CBS in Los Angeles to work on the development of comedy and drama series (WKRP IN CINCINNATI, ALICE, DALLAS and WHITE SHADOW). In New York, he worked as the VP of Daytime Programs and Director of Specials, where he developed: animation (PEANUTS, GARFIELD), documentaries (THE BODY HUMAN), variety (Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Anne Murray, Lily Tomlin, Crystal Gayle, etc.) award shows (GRAMMYS, TONY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS, KENNEDY CENTER HONORS), parades (CBS ALL-AMERICAN THANKSGIVING, COTTON BOWL, ROSE BOWL), movies (Playing For Time starring Vanessa Redgrave, Bil featuring Mickey Rooney and Dennis Quaid), and mini-series (Guyana Tragedy). He was also VP of Programs for the start-up of the Disney Channel.

Today, Laurence is Executive Director of the Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation after having served on their board of directors for 5 years. Find out what it was like to be a part of all these thrilling entertainment moments for an insider who saw it all.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.