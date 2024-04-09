AS THE WORLD TURNS Alum Brooke Alexander Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

AS THE WORLD TURNS fans remember Brooke Alexander as con artist Samantha Markham, who first fell for Craig Montgomery and later Kirk Anderson — and turned out to be the long-lost half-sister of Lucinda Walsh. Alexander was a part of Oakdale from 1994-1997 and now she will sit down in THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, April 10th at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST to look back at her time on the popular CBS soap.

The actress was born in Kailua, Hawaii, and began her long career as a teen model, landing her first TV commercial for Coca-Cola (Japan) at just 15. She has appeared in over 200 national commercials for brands like Max Factor, United Airlines and Coors Light.

After leaving the soap world, Alexander transitioned into a successful career as an on-air host, gracing networks and shows such as CNN WORLD BEAT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL, and FULL-FRONTAL FASHION DAILY.

Look for her to discuss her diverse roles as Miss World America, actress, TV host, and model, while also celebrating her most important role as a devoted mother to son Jace.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.