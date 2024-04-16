ANOTHER WORLD Alum Richard Beakins Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

Soap fans will love this chance to catch up with alum Richard Bekins when he pays a visit to THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, April 17th at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST. The actor who played Jamie Frame on ANOTHER WORLD from 1979-1983, Michael Alcott on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 1993 and Dr. William Long on ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 2004 will look back at his over four decades working on Broadway, in film, and television.

In addition to his work on daytime, he has appeared in hit primetime series including, THE OTHER TWO, BULL, THE SINNER, MR. ROBOT, DESIGNATED SURVIVOR, YOUNGER and many others. He also just appeared in the new Max series, THE GIRLS ON THE BUS.

On Broadway, Beakins appeared in Happy New Year!, Love! Valour! Compassion!, And Tartuffe.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.