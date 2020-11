Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) is returning to prime-time television. The actress, who starred on BLUE BLOODS for the first seven seasons of the show, is set to recur on the second season of FBI: MOST WANTED. Her character, Jackie, is a veteran bounty hunter who has crossed paths with Jess, played by her former AW co-star, Julian McMahon (ex-Ian).