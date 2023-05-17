Another Hallmark Mystery Movie For Sweeney And Mathison

Alison Sweeney, executive producer and star of the HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY movies, confirmed today another installment of the hit TV movies based on Joanne Fluke’s novels for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The news comes two days before CARROT CAKE MURDER: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY, also starring Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) and Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Of the next installment, A ZEST FOR DEATH: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY, Sweeney said, “I love this book [Lemon Meringue] from Joanne Fluke and its adaptation for TV because the mystery really leans into Hannah’s family dynamics, her sleuthing skills and her romantic relationships.”