Anne Heche: “Not Expected To Survive”

Anne Heche’s (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) reps released a statement that the actress is not expected to survive after last Friday’s car accident. The actress is on life support and was pronounced brain dead. The actress is being kept alive to see if there are any viable organs for donation. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the rep told deadline.com.