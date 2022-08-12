Soap alum Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) has died at the age of 53, a week after her tragic car accident. Nancy Davis, a friend of Heche’s, posted on Instagram, “Heaven has a new Angel . My loving , kind , fun , endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared . Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken 💔💔💔#heavenhasanewangel #heavenhasanotherangel😇” The actress joined Another World in 1987 and stayed with the show until 1991. Heche won the Outstanding Younger Actress Daytime Emmy in 1991. She received two Soap Opera Digest Awards – Outstanding Female Newcomer in 1989 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 1992. Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer 20, and Atlas, 13. Homer confirmed her death in a statement to The Los Angeles Times, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”