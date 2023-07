Andrea Evans, best known for her many soap roles, including ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Tina and B&B’s Tawny, passed away on July 9 of cancer, reports deadline.com via Casting Director Don Carroll. The actress, who hailed from Aurora, IL, also appeared in A Low Down Dirty Shame and Ice Cream Man, as well as THE BAY and DEVANITY, for which she won an Indie Series Award. She is survived by daughter Kylie.