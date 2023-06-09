Andrea Bocelli to Guest on B&B

World-famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will guest star on B&B on June 26, reports people.com. The singer taped the episode when the soap traveled to Rome to film on location in shows that will air from June 16-26. His wife, Veronica, and daughter, Virginia, will also appear. For the full story, go to: https://people.com/andrea-bocelli-appearing-on-the-bold-and-the-beautiful-rome-episode-exclusive-7510129?utm_source=social2&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=shareurlbuttons