Amber Tamblyn Pays An Emotional Visit To GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tamblyn on the GH set in 2023, receiving a warm welcome from Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth).

Amber Tamblyn, who played the role of Emily Bowen-Quartermaine on GH from 1995-2001, returned to the studio to film an appearance in the prime-time special GENERAL HOSPITAL: 60 YEARS OF STARS & STORYTELLING, which airs on January 4 on ABC. The actress penned an essay about the experience that you can read here and shared behind-the-scenes footage of her experience on set that you can watch here, featuring reunions with co-stars like Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and Wally Kurth (Ned). On Instagram, she posted, “For my acting alma mater’s 60th anniversary, I returned to the set of the iconic soap opera #GeneralHospital to be a part of the anniversary special airing tonight at 10pm ET on ABC…. Happy 60th to my GH family! Your forever Emily Quartermaine, Amber.”

Tamblyn with Wally Kurth (Ned) at the 1999 Nurses’ Ball during her original GH run.