Atlanta: She was raised in a suburb of this Georgia city.

Bike: She is an avid cyclist.

Co-Director: She earned this credit for two Lifetime movies, NIGHTMARE NEIGHBORHOOD MOMS and THE WEDDING ARRANGEMENT.

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES: She auditioned for the role of Bree, which went to Marcia Cross (ex-Kate, ONE LIFE TO LIVE).

Elite: She modeled for this agency.

Feng Shui: She adheres to this philosophy when arranging furniture.

Grant Show (ex-Blake, DYNASTY et al): In her single days, Walters went out with Show on “the most horrible date of his life”, as she laughingly put it to Digest in 2005.

HOTEL: Her first regular starring gig on prime-time was the role of Ryan on this show from 1987-88.

I MARRIED A MONSTER: She co-starred in this TV movie with Richard Burgi (ex-Ashland, Y&R et al), who played her alien husband.

J UMPING SHIP: She starred in the 2001 Disney TV movie with brothers Andrew Lawrence, Joey Lawrence and Matthew Lawrence.

Kids: Two daughters, Grace and Savannah.

LOVING: She played Lorna on the soap (1983-86).

Married: She wed Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron, Y&R; ex-Curtis, LOVING) over 36 years ago.

Nora: The name of her granddaughter, who was born in August.

Oscar: Her beloved family dog.

Priscilla Presley: Walters played her in the TV movie ELVIS AND ME.

Quit: She left LOVING in part because of an emotionally abusive boss, she admitted on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, in April. “I had to undo some of that damage over the years.”

Red Roses: She gets a dozen from her hubby every Valentine’s Day.

SEINFELD: She infamously played Dolores, also known as Mulva, on the sitcom in 1993.

Title: She won Miss Teen All American in 1981, representing Georgia.

Under-used: In 2004, she felt Diane wasn’t getting enough story attention, prompting her to leave Y&R to accept a role on POINT PLEASANT.

VAMPIRE DIARIES: She was a regular on this series as Carol.

WITHOUT A TRACE: She guest-starred on the drama in 2007.

X-Factor: Her plans to become an anesthesiologist were sidelined when she fell in love with acting.

Young: She moved to New York City when she was only 18.

Zodiac Sign: Born on September 28, she’s a Libra.