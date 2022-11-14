Avocado: She owns a farm that produces this fruit.

Beauty Pageant: She entered one as a teenager on a dare from friends.

Candace: Her bit part on SANTA BARBARA in 1990.

Danny: Her soap opera debut was this role on CAPITOL in 1987.

Eye of The Tiger: She played Dawn in this 1986 movie.

FANTASY ISLAND: Her first TV gig was appearing as a model on the show in 1984.

Gary: Her husband since 1991 is Gary Pelzer.

Hostage: She played a nameless one on a 1985 episode of T.J. HOOKER.

Interior Design: She started her own firm specializing in interior design.

Judge Cressman: She played this role on ALL MY CHILDREN in 2010.

Kathy Bates: The actress’s Oscar-winning role as Annie Wilkes in Misery helped inspire Brown’s characterization of Sheila.

Lauren: Her 1990 role on DRAGNET.

Mom: She has a daughter, Alexes, who was born in January 1994, and a son, Nicholas, who was born in February 1998.

Nominee: She earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1993 and 2022.

ONE LIFE TO LIVE: She portrayed Paige from 2004-05.



PORT CHARLES: She was Rachel on the soap from 1999-2000 and again in 2001 and 2002.

Quit: She was going to give up acting and go to school to become an architect when she was hired to play Sheila on Y&R.

Role Reversal: When she first auditioned for Y&R, it was for the part of Cassandra Rawlins, which went to Nina Arvesen.

Shelly: Her ANOTHER WORLD role in 1999.

Tomboy: She was one growing up, and said as a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, in 2021, “If I could have been a boy, I would have been so incredibly happy!”

Under Wraps: The show has gone to great lengths to keep her various returns to B&B a secret, sneaking her into the studio incognito and using a code name for her scenes.

Victorious: She won Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Villainess in 1993 and 1995.

Who’s That Girl? She appeared in the 1987 Madonna flick.

X Factor: She was discovered by top modeling agent Nina Blanchard, who also represented Christie Brinkley and Cheryl Tiegs, when she was 17.

Youth: She describes hers, which she spent in between San Diego and her grandparents’ ranch in upstate California, as idyllic.

Zodiac: Born on June 29, she’s a Cancer.