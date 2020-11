Alan Locher will reunite former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Matt Borlenghi (ex-Brian), William Christian (ex-Derek), James Kiberd (ex-Trevor) and Jill Larson (ex-Opal) on his YouTube series, The Locher Room. The actors will chat about their time in Pine Valley and their other projects. To watch the interview, which will be on Wednesday, December 2 at 1 p.m. ET, click here.