Alan Locher will welcome former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Tom Zerenga (formerly Tommy Michaels, ex-Timmy) and Kate Collins (ex-Natalie/ex-Janet) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will appear live on Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. ET and the interview can be viewed here.
Tune-In Alert!
ALL MY CHILDREN Alums Live Interview Scheduled
