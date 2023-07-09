ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Dies At 48

Jeffrey Carlson, who broke new ground portraying the first transgender character on daytime, Zarf/Zoe on ALL MY CHILDREN, has passed away at the age of 48. In 2006, AMC introduced Carlson as outrageous rocker Zarf, who forged a friendship with Bianca and ultimately came out to her as trans. In 2007, with Bianca’s encouragement and support, the character made the decision to undergo gender reassignment and live as her true self: Zoe. Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, saying, “Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend. ❤️” No cause of death has thus far been reported.